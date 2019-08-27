USEA American Eventing Championships

The USEA American Eventing Championships is the annual national championship for every level of eventing from Beginner Novice to Advanced, with over $100,000 in prize money spread across all divisions. The AEC has become a central goal for eventers of every age and to even qualify is a pinnacle achievement. This championship is the only one in the country where a 12-year old girl riding her pony has the chance to compete alongside multiple Olympic riders.

For more information call (859) 233-2362 or visit useventing.com/events-competitions/competitions/aec