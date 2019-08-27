USEA American Eventing Championships
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The USEA American Eventing Championships is the annual national championship for every level of eventing from Beginner Novice to Advanced, with over $100,000 in prize money spread across all divisions. The AEC has become a central goal for eventers of every age and to even qualify is a pinnacle achievement. This championship is the only one in the country where a 12-year old girl riding her pony has the chance to compete alongside multiple Olympic riders.
For more information call (859) 233-2362 or visit useventing.com/events-competitions/competitions/aec