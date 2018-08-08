USEF Pony Finals

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

USEF Pony Finals

Today, the US Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Finals are a three-phase competition judging the pony’s conformation, way of moving and jumping ability. The Marshall & Sterling/US Pony Medal Final tests young riders, judging their ability to compete over a technical and demanding course of fences. The US Pony Jumper Championship was designed as a stepping-stone for junior riders who desire to one day move into the Grand Prix ring.

For more information call 859-233-0492 or visit kentuckyhorseshows.com

