USEF Pony Finals

Today, the US Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Finals are a three-phase competition judging the pony’s conformation, way of moving and jumping ability. The Marshall & Sterling/US Pony Medal Final tests young riders, judging their ability to compete over a technical and demanding course of fences. The US Pony Jumper Championship was designed as a stepping-stone for junior riders who desire to one day move into the Grand Prix ring.

