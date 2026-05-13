USFA Kentucky Tri-State Championship 6-7 Showdown

Kentucky Sp0rts Factory Fields 1955 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

USFA Kentucky Tri-State Championship 6-7 Showdown

Saturday, June 6th only

Madisonville, KY 

All states welcome to play in this 5X Points Tournament. Great tournament for teams going to the World Series.

Open and C Divisions

4-Game Guarantee

8U - $200

9U - 18U - $325

Contact Chris Gish @ 270-577-0675

Info

Kentucky Sp0rts Factory Fields 1955 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sports
270-577-0675
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