USFA Kentucky Tri-State Championship 6-7 Showdown
Kentucky Sp0rts Factory Fields 1955 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Chris Gish
Tournament Infographic
USFA Kentucky Tri-State Championship 6-7 Showdown
Saturday, June 6th only
Madisonville, KY
All states welcome to play in this 5X Points Tournament. Great tournament for teams going to the World Series.
Open and C Divisions
4-Game Guarantee
8U - $200
9U - 18U - $325
Contact Chris Gish @ 270-577-0675
Info
Kentucky Sp0rts Factory Fields 1955 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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