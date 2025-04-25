× Expand Louisville Silent Disco You ready to feel some Love in this Club?! Come on out to Usher Night at Whiskey Thief for this one-of-a-kind silent disco!

Usher Silent Disco at Whiskey Thief

Y'all ready to feel some Love in this Club?? Come on out to Whiskey Thief in Nulu on April 25th for Usher Night! This one-of-a-kind silent disco runs from 8 to 11 and will feature the best tracks from one of R&B's biggest superstars. We'll also spin up some music from Usher's contemporaries, some classic and current hip-hop tracks, and the best pop bangers. We're bringing in special guest DJ Mr. Yeah (with a name like Yeah, you KNOW he knows Usher) and we couldn't be more excited! Don't miss out, get those tickets now!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.