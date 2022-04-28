VIRTUAL: Using Timelines to Enhance Your Research Skills

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

Using Timelines to Enhance Your Research Skills

This session provides an overview of the use and benefits of timelines for family history research. We all struggle with our genealogical research especially those who research people of color. We hit the famous brick walls repeatedly as if we are in a boxing match.

First, we must realize that we have to find a better way of doing our research. There are many fancy ways out there, but I recommend that you stick with the basics. There is no one proven method to help combat the bricks walls, except a timeline. A timeline should be the foundation of your genealogy research.

The Kentucky Genealogical Society is proud to welcome back Dr Shelley Murphy! Dr. Murphy has been an avid genealogist for nearly thirty years. She is currently working for the University of Virginia as the Descendant Project Researcher to identify the descendants of the enslaved laborers who helped to build the University for Thomas Jefferson. Murphy is also a coordinator and instructor at the Midwest African American Genealogy Institute (MAAGI) and serves on the Boards of the Library of Virginia, Albemarle Charlottesville and Fluvanna Historical Societies in Virginia. She is a founding member and current President of the Afro-American Historical Genealogical Society Chapter of Central Virginia and Vice-President of the Central Virginia Genealogical Association.