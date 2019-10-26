USMGA - Fall Finale

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

USMGA - Fall Finale

The United States Mounted Games Association was formed to inspire, encourage interest, and increase participation in Mounted Games in the United States. Their mission is to increase the number of riders involved in Mounted Games, improve the quality and number of our United States competitions, and to enhance the image of equestrian games as a spectator sport. USMGA aims to provide a niche in equine sports by making Mounted Games, a relatively inexpensive horse sport, available to the general public for the advancement and understanding of the equine industry.

For more information call (502) 836-4586 or visit usmga.us

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Kids & Family, Sports
