Vacation Bible School

to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Vacation Bible School at St. Paul Church

June 5-9, 9:00am – noon

Ages 4-4th Grades (includes those who have completed 4th Grade)

Join St. Paul Church this summer as we travel back in time to Rome! Kids will experience new traditions, taste new foods, try new art projects, and learn about God’s love. Step back in time with the Apostle Paul and experience what life was like in first-century Rome! Snack is provided every day.

Cost: Free

Address: St. Paul Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205

Registration is required.

Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/bc96fa

For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs

Info

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map

Education & Learning, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

502-459-1595

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School - 2017-06-05 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™