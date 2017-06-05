Vacation Bible School at St. Paul Church

June 5-9, 9:00am – noon

Ages 4-4th Grades (includes those who have completed 4th Grade)

Join St. Paul Church this summer as we travel back in time to Rome! Kids will experience new traditions, taste new foods, try new art projects, and learn about God’s love. Step back in time with the Apostle Paul and experience what life was like in first-century Rome! Snack is provided every day.

Cost: Free

Address: St. Paul Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205

Registration is required.

Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/bc96fa

For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs