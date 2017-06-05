Vacation Bible School at St. Paul Church
June 5-9, 9:00am – noon
Ages 4-4th Grades (includes those who have completed 4th Grade)
Join St. Paul Church this summer as we travel back in time to Rome! Kids will experience new traditions, taste new foods, try new art projects, and learn about God’s love. Step back in time with the Apostle Paul and experience what life was like in first-century Rome! Snack is provided every day.
Cost: Free
Address: St. Paul Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205
Registration is required.
Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/bc96fa
For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs
Info
St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
please enable javascript to view