× Expand . Valentin Kovalev

Valentin Kovalev at the Norton Center for the Arts

From his sold-out Carnegie Hall debut to his significant international solo career, Valentin Kovalev is elevating the saxophone’s voice in classical music. Kovalev recently took home first place in the 2024 Concert Artists Guild Louis and Susal Meisel Competition and is the winner of many other prestigious international competitions, including the Naumburg Foundation’s 2022 Saxophone Competition.

With a unique style developed after studying in Russia, France and the United States, this eclectic performer presents a program that juxtaposes repertoire for the classical saxophone with contemporary music, including works by Bach, Schumann, Cockroft, Bartók and Piazzolla.

Purchase your tickets today at: nortoncenter.com

For more information call 877.448.7469 or visit nortoncenter.com