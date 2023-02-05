Valentine Candle Making - Lexington

× Expand Marin and Kami Class Candles

Valentine Candle Making

The perfect Valentine's or Galentine's Date

Sunday, February 5 | 2:00 to 3:30pm

Whether you’ve been together forever, are on your first date, or want a fun time with your besties, creating your scented memories together is the perfect way to ensure your Valentine’s Day is lit!! Discover the art of hand-pouring candles in this fun, no-stress, and interactive class.

Hosted by Wick & Mortar Studio and Poppy & Pomelo

Class highlights:

Hand-pour your own 12oz luxury candle using non-toxic wax that yields over 80 hours of burn time

Select from three stunning aura-colored glass containers

Choose from red, opal, and natural cedar wicks

Indulge in five sexy scents like Bite Me, Smoked Oud, and Cashmere Sugar

Learn the benefits of clean candles made with coconut wax and cedar wicks

Enjoy two cocktails from Old North Bar (beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails)

Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

Classes are around 90 minutes and held at Old North Bar inside Greyline Station. All candle-making materials are provided, plus two drink tickets. We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

Address: 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508

We reserve the right to cancel classes if minimum participation is not met. It is best to register early to help our instructors prepare and to ensure the class does not get canceled. We evaluate class number two-six business days before a class. Classes that do not meet the minimum may be canceled within two business days of the event. All participants will be notified by email and will receive full refunds.

For more information, please call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/february-5-grab-your-valentine-candle-making-lexington-ky