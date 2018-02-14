Valentine Dinner Show, Dancing & Silent Auction

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Musique Romantique

24th annual Valentine Dinner Show, Dancing & Silent Auction

The Seelbach Hilton

Grand Ballroom

500 4th St  40202

6 PM Cash Bar & Silent Auction Opening

6:45 PM Dinner Catered by The Seelbach Hilton

8 PM Show of Classic Love Songs

Free Tix to the two remaining ticketed series concerts, with each reservation

Purchase a table of 8-10 and receive program and stage recognition.

Great for your business/corporation or a table of family & friends!

Advance Reservations only

$125/person

For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org

502-968-6300
