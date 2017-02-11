Valentine Dinner at Bernheim Forest

Valentine Dinner at Bernheim

Surprise your sweetheart with a unique Valentine’s Day gift – a magical evening at Bernheim Forest. Enjoy a wonderful candlelit dinner including appetizers catered by Swan’s Landing in Bernheim’s unique glass Visitor Center complete with music, dancing, and a cash bar.

You can also take a romantic stroll through Bernheim’s beautiful winter landscape with Naturalist Don Spain, who will recount the story of the Full “Snow Moon” that will light up the night sky.

A weekend stay at Bernheim’s beautiful Forest Lodge tucked away in the woods will be auctioned.

Make your reservation early as space is limited. Call (502) 955-8512, ext. 222 for more information or to make your reservation. Payment by credit card or check is required by Wednesday, February 8th.

Bernheim Members $120 per couple; Non-Members $150 per couple.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org