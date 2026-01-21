Valentine’s Charcuterie Experience
to
Madisonville Community College 2000 College Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Valentine’s Charcuterie Experience
Craft Beautiful Boards for Valentine’s Day – Learn the art of building stunning and delicious charcuterie boards in this hands-on, beginner-friendly class. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or simply treating yourself, this workshop will guide you through the basics of board design, ingredient selection, and presentation.
In this class, you will:
Explore a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and accompaniments
Learn tips for styling and arranging with balance and creativity
Understand portioning, flavor pairings, and seasonal variations
Build your own charcuterie board to take home
Receive recipe & styling guidebook to continue your creativity at home. No experience needed—just bring your appetite and imagination! All materials, ingredients, and take-home items are included in the registration. Bring a friend and have an amazing night of fun and food!
https://ws.kctcs.edu/madisonville/course/course.aspx?C=1925&pc=17&mc=&sc=
*MCC Faculty/Staff receive 20% discount
For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/valentines-charcuterie-exprience/