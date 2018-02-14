Valentine's Day at Coppin's at Hotel Covington
Celebrate your romance with Coppin's at Hotel Covington! This gorgeous meal will fill your heart - and your stomach! $45 per person or items can be selected a la carte for individual price.
Course 1 (Choose one)
- *Blood Orange and Persimmon Gazpacho
- *Wild Mushroom Arancini
- *Braised Pork Belly
Course 2 (Choose one)
- *Bucheron & Winter Pesto Ravioli
- *Roasted Red Snapper
- *New York Strip
Dessert (Choose one)
- *Red Velvet Basque Cake
- *Sweet Potato Custard
For those looking for an even more romantic getaway, Hotel Covington is offering two very special packages throughout the week of Valentine's Day. Advance Purchase rates (booked a minimum 7 days in advance, non-refundable) begin at $119. We are also offering our Bed & Breakfast package, accommodations and breakfast for two including two entrees, two sides, and two non-alcoholic beverages, that starts at $155.
For more information visit hotelcovington.com