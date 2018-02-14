Valentine's Day at Coppin's at Hotel Covington

Celebrate your romance with Coppin's at Hotel Covington! This gorgeous meal will fill your heart - and your stomach! $45 per person or items can be selected a la carte for individual price.

Course 1 (Choose one)

*Blood Orange and Persimmon Gazpacho

*Wild Mushroom Arancini

*Braised Pork Belly

Course 2 (Choose one)

*Bucheron & Winter Pesto Ravioli

*Roasted Red Snapper

*New York Strip

Dessert (Choose one)

*Red Velvet Basque Cake

*Sweet Potato Custard

For those looking for an even more romantic getaway, Hotel Covington is offering two very special packages throughout the week of Valentine's Day. Advance Purchase rates (booked a minimum 7 days in advance, non-refundable) begin at $119. We are also offering our Bed & Breakfast package, accommodations and breakfast for two including two entrees, two sides, and two non-alcoholic beverages, that starts at $155.

For more information visit hotelcovington.com