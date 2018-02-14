Valentine's Day at Coppin's at Hotel Covington

Hotel Covington 638 Madison Ave, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Celebrate your romance with Coppin's at Hotel Covington! This gorgeous meal will fill your heart - and your stomach! $45 per person or items can be selected a la carte for individual price.

Course 1 (Choose one)

  • *Blood Orange and Persimmon Gazpacho
  • *Wild Mushroom Arancini
  • *Braised Pork Belly

Course 2 (Choose one)

  • *Bucheron & Winter Pesto Ravioli
  • *Roasted Red Snapper
  • *New York Strip

Dessert (Choose one)

  • *Red Velvet Basque Cake
  • *Sweet Potato Custard

  For those looking for an even more romantic getaway, Hotel Covington is offering two very special packages throughout the week of Valentine's Day. Advance Purchase rates (booked a minimum 7 days in advance, non-refundable) begin at $119. We are also offering our Bed & Breakfast package, accommodations and breakfast for two including two entrees, two sides, and two non-alcoholic beverages, that starts at $155.

For more information visit  hotelcovington.com

