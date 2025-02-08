× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Valentine's Day Clay Workshop

$20 per person.

Join us for a fun-filled morning, creating original pieces of ceramic art! Each participant will receive clay to hand-build ornaments, gifts or one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Instruction for suggested projects provided. Items will be glazed during the workshop and will be ready for pick-up after firing in the kiln (1-2 weeks). For ages 5-adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor: Jessica Guinn.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar