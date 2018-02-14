Valentine's Day at Decca

This Valentine’s Day, treat that special someone to a night out at NuLu’s hottest restaurant, Decca. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu from chef/owner Annie Pettry and her team from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Guests can choose an appetizer, entrée and dessert for $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with optional wine pairings available for an additional $25. The endearing downstairs Cellar Lounge will also be open for a more casual dining experience with old-fashioned snacks and expertly-crafted cocktails.

For more information or to make reservations, call (502) 749-8128 or visit deccarestaurant.com.