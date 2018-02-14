Valentine's Day Dinner at The 502 Bar & Bistro

502 Bar & Bistro 10401 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., with a romantic four-course dinner Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Executive chef Ming Pu’s prix fixe menu will highlight local ingredients and classic aphrodisiacs, complete with a selection of house-made desserts. Diners can select one dish per course.

Specialty items include oysters Rockefeller, Creekstone Farms short rib and crème brûlée with pear marshmallow.

Lenten options for Ash Wednesday will also be available to choose from that evening, but the regular dinner menu will not be offered.

Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

For more information or to make reservations, call (502) 742-4772, or visit  the502barbistro.com

