Valentine’s Printmaking Workshop (ages 8 & up)

Free Friday, February 9, 5:30-9 p.m.

Come make a small screen-print valentine, a linocut you carve or a monotype with a small instructional lesson that will introduce you to printmaking basics. Print an original piece of art and take it home for your special someone!

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school