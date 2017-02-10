Valentine's Card Printing Night

Valentine's Card Printmaking night

What: Valentine's Card Printmaking night

Where: Artworks at the Carver Center, Bluegrass Printmakers' Cooperative, 522 Patterson Street, Room 211, Lexington, KY 40508

When: Friday, February, 10th, 2017, 5pm - 9pm

Cost: Free

Description of event: Participants will choose from making a small screen print valentine, a linocut they carve out or a monotype with a small instructional lesson that will show them the basics. If time allows the artist can combine techniques. Then they print it out and take it home. We provide all the supplies.

Ages: All ages are welcome to make the prints! This is a family friendly event.

For more information call (859) 425-2057 or visit bgprintmakers.org