Valentine's Card Printing Night

What: Valentine's Card Printmaking night
Where: Artworks at the Carver Center, Bluegrass Printmakers' Cooperative, 522 Patterson Street, Room 211, Lexington, KY 40508
When: Friday, February, 10th, 2017, 5pm - 9pm
Cost: Free
Description of event: Participants will choose from making a small screen print valentine, a linocut they carve out or a monotype with a small instructional lesson that will show them the basics. If time allows the artist can combine techniques. Then they print it out and take it home. We provide all the supplies.
Ages: All ages are welcome to make the prints! This is a family friendly event.
For more information call (859) 425-2057 or visit bgprintmakers.org
Info
Artworks at the Carver Center 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
