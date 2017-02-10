Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille

All Bristol Bar & Grille locations will celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner specials and wine pairings Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. In addition to regular dinner items, diners can visit their favorite location to enjoy a special holiday menu featuring an appetizer, choice of entrée, dessert and optional wine pairing. Diners will enjoy dishes sourced locally from Bristol’s farming partners, like filet Oscar from Homestead Heritage Meats, and heart-shaped goat cheese from Capriole Farms. Prices vary for each menu item. Valentine’s Day details for Jeffersonville and Downtown locations are listed below.

In honor of Bristol Bar & Grille’s 40th anniversary this September, all four locations will offer menu specials, events and in-house promotions leading up to the big day. As a part of this celebration, join any Bristol Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a chance to win a $40 gift card. Each diner that submits a card detailing a romantic memory shared at the Bristol within the past 40 years will be entered into a drawing. One randomly-selected winner from each location will be chosen.

For information call (502) 456-1702 (Highlands) or (502) 426-0627 (East) or visit bristolbarandgrille.com