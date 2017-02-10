Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille

Google Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00

Bristol Bar and Grille 700 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130

Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille

All Bristol Bar & Grille locations will celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner specials and wine pairings Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. In addition to regular dinner items, diners can visit their favorite location to enjoy a special holiday menu featuring an appetizer, choice of entrée, dessert and optional wine pairing. Diners will enjoy dishes sourced locally from Bristol’s farming partners, like filet Oscar from Homestead Heritage Meats, and heart-shaped goat cheese from Capriole Farms. Prices vary for each menu item. Valentine’s Day details for Jeffersonville and Downtown locations are listed below.

In honor of Bristol Bar & Grille’s 40th anniversary this September, all four locations will offer menu specials, events and in-house promotions leading up to the big day. As a part of this celebration, join any Bristol Friday, Feb. 10 through Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a chance to win a $40 gift card. Each diner that submits a card detailing a romantic memory shared at the Bristol within the past 40 years will be entered into a drawing. One randomly-selected winner from each location will be chosen.

For information call (502) 456-1702 (Highlands) or (502) 426-0627 (East) or visit bristolbarandgrille.com

Info

Bristol Bar and Grille 700 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Day at Bristol Bar & Grille - 2017-02-10 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™