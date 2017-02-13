Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel

Google Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel

Spend Valentine’s Day in Louisville’s most luxurious setting with an incredible five-course meal in The English Grill. Couples can nestle into The Brown Hotel’s elegantly appointed dining room for their choice of dishes lovingly prepared by chef de cuisine Andrew Welenken served Saturday, Feb. 11, Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For an extra special experience, additional overnight accommodations with opulent upgrades like rose petal baths and high-end champagne are available.

For more information or to make a reservation call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com

Info

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

502-583-1234

Google Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel - 2017-02-13 00:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™