Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel

Spend Valentine’s Day in Louisville’s most luxurious setting with an incredible five-course meal in The English Grill. Couples can nestle into The Brown Hotel’s elegantly appointed dining room for their choice of dishes lovingly prepared by chef de cuisine Andrew Welenken served Saturday, Feb. 11, Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For an extra special experience, additional overnight accommodations with opulent upgrades like rose petal baths and high-end champagne are available.

For more information or to make a reservation call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com