Valentine's Day at The Brown Hotel

The Brown Hotel 335 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Treat your sweetheart to a luxurious Valentine’s Day with a night out at Louisville’s grand 1920s-era Brown Hotel. In addition to a romantic room package, the hotel is planning three options for Valentine’s dining in the four-star English Grill. A chef’s tasting menu highlighting the best of the season will be offered Saturday, Feb. 10 for $79 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Additionally, Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Wednesday, Feb. 14, diners can enjoy a festive four-course menu complete with love potion #9, an elixir prepared tableside that’s sure to bring sparks to your evening. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The English Grill’s expertly suggested wine pairings and extensive bourbon selection will also be available for purchase.

For more information or to make a reservation call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com

502-583-1234
