Valentine's Day Dinner at Noosh Nosh

For a more casual option this Valentine’s Day, Noosh Nosh, 4816 Brownsboro Center, will offer a prime rib special on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. For $25, diners can enjoy prime rib au jus with salad, fresh veggies and a dessert from chef Anoosh Shariat. A full bar, including champagne specials, will also be available. The restaurant’s regular menu (including options for the kids) of pizza, sandwiches, tapas, pasta and salads will also be offered.

For more information call (502) 205-2888 or follow Noosh Nosh on Facebook