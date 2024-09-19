Variations of Observations Exhibit

Hockensmith’s Fine Arts Editions Lexington is excitedto announce the opening of Variations of Observations—an intuitive abstract art exhibitionfeaturing the works of Anne Kindl and Patti Edmon. The show will open Thursday, September19th, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday–Saturday from 1:00PM–5:30 PM, or by appointment at 190 Jefferson St. The gallery is located at 190 Jefferson St. in Lexington, KY.

Anne Kindl finds observing the natural world a therapeutic practice. An intuitive artist locatedout of Michigan whose work is built upon the complexities of nature, from water to tree to sky.Kindl is both an artist and teacher, holding workshops and classes regarding her pasteltechniques. Her pieces capture specific moments, of the view reflected from the same windowsill or the captivating hues found in a leaf’s stem. She entwines vivid colors and precise,disciplined marks on the paper. The elements of nature are the foundational pillars upon whichher art is built. Kindl has been featured in Pratique des Arts, American Art Collector, and hasreceived an honorable mention in Pastel Journal’s Pastel 100.

Patti Edmon’s brush is guided by a complex, emotional interior world. An intuitive abstractpainter who lives in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, Edmon uses her work to process the griefand joy of life. Her paintings capture the frustrations of the human experience to alleviate thepain of the day-to-day, a calling that gives her no choice but to return to the medium. Edmon’spaper paintings and wooden boards are where she cuts loose, scraping, sanding, and gouginginto her canvas to cut out part of her mind and put it on the wall. Edmon's work has appeared inregional and national exhibits and publications.

Fine Art Editions Lexington is an extension of Fine Art Editions in Georgetown, KY. TheJefferson St. gallery features both established and emerging artists while maintaining apermanent Faulkner showroom with Henry Faulkner's original work and limited edition gicléeimpressions. Fine Art Editions offers custom framing, printmaking, and digital assetmanagement for artists.For more information, please email us at kat@finearteditions.net, visit our website at finearteditions.net, or follow us on Instagram @finearteditions.

