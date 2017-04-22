Vector Game Design Conference

Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Vector Game Design Conference

Vector is a game conference held at Eastern Kentucky University on April 21-22, 2017 in collaboration with the EKU Gaming Institute, the Richmond office of the Kentucky Innovation Network, RunJumpDev, and TechBase 10. Vector is a celebration of local developers, a well as a chance to network with leaders and peers in the field of game design and development.

Vector features networking, talks from industry leaders, workshops and round table discussions.

For more information visit vectorconf.com/

Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475

