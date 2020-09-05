Venardos Circus Livestream September 5th - All new Broadway style, animal free circus

× Expand The Venardos Circus. Venardos Circus' ringmaster, Kevin Venardos, and friends share a fun and heartfelt circus performance (sans animals) this Saturday as a part of their monthly series while they are unable to tour and do live shows in person.

The Venardos Circus, a touring Broadway-style animal free production, is thrilled to announce it will return with a brand-new livestream production on Saturday, September 5, 2020 . Venardos Circus will perform one show at 4:00 P.M. PDT. No live audience seating will be available near the performance site, just via the Internet. Access to the livestream will require a ticket which costs $18.50 per person, three for $29.99 or larger multi-pack discounts are available at their website here. Sponsorships are also available. Venardos Circus has pivoted from its usual format for the time being, in response to COVID-19. Livestreams provide the opportunity for The Venardos Circus to bring a little circus magic to audiences not only in the U.S. but around the world.

Our September 5th livestream show features all-new performances and many new performers:

• Glass Breaking Songs

• Russian Foot Juggling

• World-Class Contortion Bow And Arrow

• Dynamic Aerial Straps

• Comedic Hand-To-Hand Balancing

• Cirque du Soleil Juggling

• Comedic stylings of Michael O'Neill

Schools (including public, private, online and homeschool organizations) and corporations are encouraged to reach out for more information on how to access to our library of livestreams for secure streaming to a defined audience on the date of their choice. Please email Heather at athertonpr@gmail.com for more information on affordable pricing for remote assemblies or sponsored livestream shows.

For more information visit venardoscircus.com