Vernissage, Exhibition Launch Party for The Lighthouse is Dark Between Flashes

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Please join us on February 2nd from 6:00- 7:30 PM for another amazing "Vernissage" exhibition launch party event. The evening will celebrate the opening of "The Lighthouse is Dark Between Flashes" by Liora Kaplan. This exhibition is the first Kaplan's in the United States.

Our recurring Vernissage events feature hors d'oeuvres and libations and are free to the public.

For more information check out our website!

For more information call 502.589.0102 visit kmacmuseum.org

502.589.0102
