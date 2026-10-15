× Expand KMAC Banner with the text "IN THESE MOUNTAINS, TRADITIONAL APPALACHIAN ART TODAY"

Join us for Vernissage, an exhibition preview series, on Thursday, October 22nd from 5-8pm. We're celebrating the opening of "In These Mountains: Traditional Appalachian Art Today". Vernissage will coincide with Material Obsession; a KMAC Shop exhibition. Admission for this event is $8 at the door and FREE for KMAC Members.

In partnership with South Arts, "In These Mountains: Traditional Appalachian Art Today" presents a dynamic survey of artists who participated in the Emerging Traditional Artists Program, a program that provides financial support and professional development for artists in Appalachian Regional Commission counties in the Southeast to ensure the continuation of traditional art and culture in Appalachia. The exhibition highlights artists whose practices sit along a spectrum of traditional methods and contemporary exploration.

This exhibition is guest curated by Taylor Dooley Burden, Director of Traditional Arts at South Arts, and features work by Delia Fian, Candace Mullins, Roxie Fricton, Micah Wiles, Brian Melton, Skye Tafoya, Katie Bister, Orlando Corona, Edy Aguilar, and Amanda Banks.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org