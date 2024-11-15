× Expand KMAC New Shows Winter 24 - 1 From left to right, artwork by Gee Horton, Tiffany Calvert, and Ken Buck.

Vernissage, An Exhibition Preview Series

KMAC's Vernissage is our ongoing exhibition preview series, where you can be among the first to experience our new exhibitions! Meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and meet Louisville's art-lovers. Our normal admission prices will be honored during Vernissage, meaning KMAC Members get in free.

We’ll be celebrating the opening of "Chapter 3, Be Home Before the Streetlights" by Gee Horton, "The Tulips are too Excitable" by Tiffany Calvert, and the Aqueous USA exhibition. Vernissage will also be presented in conjunction with a special Trunk Show in the KMAC Shop featuring the work of Monica Zamora.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage