The Schoolyard Winery is supporting our local Verona community, friends, and neighbors as they declutter their lives with a Verona Community Yardsale and Open Air Market!

Come join in on the fun and help support our community!

The Community Yardsale and Open Air farmers'/ Artisan Market will be held September 6th from 3pm. until 7pm / Saturday September 7th from 10am. until 3pm.

The Winery's bar and Bourbon Lounge will be open 3pm. until 9pm both days. You can sample bloody Mary's, and wine during our Saturday market. Bottled wine is available for purchase. See Jenny at the Schoolyard Winery Booth.

Set up is Free for Verona Ky. community text Chris at 859-242-2087 to reserve your spot.

Schoolyard Winery is directly across from the Verona post office at

14923 WALTON-VERONA ROAD

VERONA, KENTUCKY 41092

For more information call (859) 814-4126 or visit schoolyardwinery.com