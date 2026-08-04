× Expand Woodford Chamber Music - 1 25 years of fun!

Versailles Twilight Festival

It's our 25th anniversary event with a full Ag Row, Market Vendors, Live music and performances and more all day long!

For more information call 8598735122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/community-events/Details/twilight-festival-2026-1493454?sourceTypeId=Hub