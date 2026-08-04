Versailles Twilight Festival
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Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
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Woodford Chamber
Music - 1
25 years of fun!
Versailles Twilight Festival
It's our 25th anniversary event with a full Ag Row, Market Vendors, Live music and performances and more all day long!
For more information call 8598735122 or visit business.woodfordcountyinfo.com/community-events/Details/twilight-festival-2026-1493454?sourceTypeId=Hub
Info
Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family