Vertigo Bungee Jumping

Spanning the Kentucky River, between Anderson and Woodford counties, you'll find a railroad bridge built in the late 1800s which has been turned into a 240-foot high bungee jumping platform, within sight of the Wild Turkey bourbon distillery. Vertigo Bungee offers jumps one weekend a month, May-October. Come for an experience you can't find anywhere else east of the Rockies.

Jumps days and times:

Friday, Oct. 25, 12-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more information call  (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net

