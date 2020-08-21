× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission People from throughout the eastern U.S. drive to Lawrenceburg once a month, from May-October, to bungee jump from the Young's High Bridge during Vertigo Bungee's jump weekends.

Vertigo Bungee Jumping

In the shadows of the Wild Turkey distillery, spanning the Kentucky River, you’ll find Young’s High Bridge, a railroad bridge built more than 100 years ago that is now a permanent bungee jumping platform. Adventurous folks from all over come here one weekend a month, May through October, to bungee jump toward the river 240 feet below. It’s an experience like no other, and one you won’t find anywhere else in the eastern United States. Jump times are noon on Friday, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday. Advance registration required online at vertigobungee.net

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net