× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission A participant bungee jumps from the former railroad bridge over the Kentucky River, adjacent to the Wild Turkey bourbon distillery.

Vertigo Bungee Jumping

In the shadows of the Wild Turkey distillery, spanning the Kentucky River, you’ll find Young’s High Bridge, a railroad bridge built more than 100 years ago that is now a permanent bungee jumping platform. Adventurous folks from all over come here one weekend a month, May through October, to bungee jump toward the river 240 feet below. It’s an experience like no other, and one you won’t find anywhere else in the eastern United States. Friday jumps begin at noon. Saturday jump times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday jumps are at 10 a.m. Advance registration required online at vertigobungee.net

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net