× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission Vertigo Bungee offers the highest permanent bungee jumping platform east of the Rockies, right over the Kentucky River next to the Wild Turkey distillery.

Vertigo Bungee Jumping

Spanning the Kentucky River, between Anderson and Woodford counties, you'll find a railroad bridge built in the late 1800s which has been turned into a 240-foot high bungee jumping platform, within sight of the Wild Turkey bourbon distillery. Vertigo Bungee offers jumps one weekend a month, May-October. Come for an experience you can't find anywhere else east of the Rockies.

Jumps days and times:

Friday, Aug. 23, 12-2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit vertigobungee.net