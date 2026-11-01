Veterans Day Ceremony in Madisonville

× Expand HCTCC Madisonville Veterans Memorial

The City of Madisonville will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday, November 8, at 1:00 PM at the Veterans Memorial, 445 North Main Street.

This meaningful event honors the courage, service, and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Community members are encouraged to attend and show their appreciation for our veterans.

The ceremony is open to the public and will also be streamed live on the City of Madisonville Facebook page, allowing those unable to attend in person to participate virtually.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Room, located at 56 North Main Street, Madisonville.

Join the City of Madisonville as we come together to recognize and thank those who have served our country with honor and dedication.