× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Veterans Day Event. FREE admission for active veterans and their immediate family! Kentucky Military History Museum.

Spend Veterans Day at the Kentucky Military History Museum! Enjoy highlights tours and learn about Kentuckians of the past who dedicated their lives to keeping America free and secure. All active and former members of the U.S. Armed Services and their immediate family members (with ID) can enjoy free admission for the day as a small thank you from a grateful state!

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/veterans-day-at-the-kentucky-military-history-museum