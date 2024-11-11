Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo
to
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo
Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo
In honor of this special day, the Zoo, in partnership with Kroger, is offering FREE admission to the military on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Active, retired, and discharged military members (including National Guard and Army Reserves) and their immediate household dependents can enjoy a day at the Zoo at no cost.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org