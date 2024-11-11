Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo

In honor of this special day, the Zoo, in partnership with Kroger, is offering FREE admission to the military on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Active, retired, and discharged military members (including National Guard and Army Reserves) and their immediate household dependents can enjoy a day at the Zoo at no cost.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-11-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-11-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-11-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-11-11 10:00:00 ical