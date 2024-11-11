× Expand Louisville Zoo Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo

In honor of this special day, the Zoo, in partnership with Kroger, is offering FREE admission to the military on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Active, retired, and discharged military members (including National Guard and Army Reserves) and their immediate household dependents can enjoy a day at the Zoo at no cost.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org