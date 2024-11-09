Veterans Day Tour of Frankfort Cemetery

Explore Kentucky’s military history and heritage through a guided tour of the Frankfort Cemetery. Veterans from the Revolution through the 20th century are interred here, including such notables as Daniel Boone, Presley O’Bannon, Richard Mentor Johnson, and Henry Clay, Jr. Join us afterward for a highlights tour of the Kentucky Military History Museum at the State Arsenal. Registration required due to limited capacity.

*This is a rain or shine tour and wear comfortable walking shoes!

Location: Begin at the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601. Meet at the Daniel Boone monument. End at the Kentucky Military History Museum.

Date/time: Saturday, November 9, 10:30 – 12:00

Admission Fee: $10 non-members, $5 members

Register at: history.ky.gov

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events