Kids Candy Lab

Science and candy… is there a more fun combination!?! This amazing Halloween event is not only yummy, but also interactive. Kids participate in themed interactive stations and get to make their own candy to take home. Stations include: Dino-World, Build Your Own Ice Cream Bar, Girl Power, Retro (70s and 80s), I Dare You (spicy, gross, sour, slime etc.), Eat My Bubbles, and TV Mania! Get your kid-friendly Signature Beverage. (Signature drinks are an additional fee. Lemonade and water will be provided for no additional charge.) Be a dancing fool at the “Dance Mania Station”! Make if a family event and get your tickets today!

For more information visit michaelisevents.com