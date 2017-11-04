Veterans Week at the Newport Aquarium

Veterans Get Free Admission!

Newport Aquarium and Humana are honoring all the men and women who’ve served our country by offering them free admission from November 4th to 12th. If you're an active or retired member of the military, a disabled veterans, military reservist, or anyone who has ever served in the Armed Forces, just show your Military I.D.* at the Newport Aquarium ticket window to receive your free admission.

Military Discount for Family Members

Family members can receive our military discount of $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child tickets.

*To receive discounts you can show a Military I.D. card, VA membership or healthcare card, a state verified veteran status logo on your driver’s license or state I.D., discharge papers or any other proof of military service.

Thank you for your service to our country!

For more information call (859) 261-4777 or visit newportaquarium.com