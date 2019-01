Vette City Con

Don't miss the 3rd annual Vette City Con. Vette City Con is an all ages pop culture, sci-fi, and horror convention that takes place the last weekend of January in Bowling Green at the National Corvette Museum. Special guests include Tyler Mane, Scout Taylor-Compton, Dustin Diamond, Courtney Gains, and more!

For more information call(270) 438-0483 or visit vettecitycon.com