Come out too Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest to hear some great music and have a good time!

Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest

The Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest is a three-day lineup featuring 14 bands, including Jackyl, Great White, Tantric, Saliva, Puddle of Mudd, Kiss Kiss Bang and so many more! Tickets go on sale Feb. 15. Other activities include a custom bike show, biker games, burnout contest, kids zone, food and merchant vendors, beer garden and more!

For more information call (270) 782-0800 or visit vettecitymotorcyclemusicfest.com