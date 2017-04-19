VEX Robotics World Championship

VEX Competitions, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation , task teams of students with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, and more.

Thursday, April 20

· Opening ceremonies and the Parade of Nations in Freedom Hall (students from over 30 countries will parade together)

· Qualifying and Skills Challenges rounds begin

Friday, April 21

· Teacher of the Year Award, celebrating an outstanding STEM educator

· Online Challenge Awards, which will include this winning Girl Powered entry

· VEX New Product Reveal in Freedom Hall

Saturday, April 22

· Finals, Game Unveil and Closing Ceremonies & Awards

Sunday, April 23

· Girl Powered Social, featuring Andrea Suarez, Team Captain, Witch Doctor Battlebots and Katie Widen, VEX Robotics

For more information visit vexrobotics.com