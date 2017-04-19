VEX Robotics World Championship
VEX Competitions, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation , task teams of students with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in a game-based engineering challenge. Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, and more.
Thursday, April 20
· Opening ceremonies and the Parade of Nations in Freedom Hall (students from over 30 countries will parade together)
· Qualifying and Skills Challenges rounds begin
Friday, April 21
· Teacher of the Year Award, celebrating an outstanding STEM educator
· Online Challenge Awards, which will include this winning Girl Powered entry
· VEX New Product Reveal in Freedom Hall
Saturday, April 22
· Finals, Game Unveil and Closing Ceremonies & Awards
Sunday, April 23
· Girl Powered Social, featuring Andrea Suarez, Team Captain, Witch Doctor Battlebots and Katie Widen, VEX Robotics
For more information visit vexrobotics.com
Info
Freedom Hall 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209 View Map