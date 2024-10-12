Vibrant Journey Around My World, Selected Work by Cedric Ballarati

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Vibrant Journey Around My World, Selected Work by Cedric Ballarati

Please join us for the opening of our newest exhibition, "Vibrant Journey Around My World, Selected Work by Cedric Ballarati" on October 12th from 2-4:00 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville.

The exhibition will be on view from October 12th-November 11th, 2024. Visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and hours of operation. We hope to see you soon!

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com

