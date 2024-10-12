× Expand Cedric Ballarati, Capacity Contemporary New Art Exhibition at Capacity Contemporary Exchange

Vibrant Journey Around My World, Selected Work by Cedric Ballarati

Please join us for the opening of our newest exhibition, "Vibrant Journey Around My World, Selected Work by Cedric Ballarati" on October 12th from 2-4:00 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville.

The exhibition will be on view from October 12th-November 11th, 2024. Visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and hours of operation. We hope to see you soon!

