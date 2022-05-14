Victorian Floydsburg Cemetery Picnic
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Oldham County History Center
Floydsburg Cemetery
Bring your picnic blanket and join the Oldham County History Center for a picnic and program at Floydsburg Cemetery where you will learn about headstone symbology and why the Victorians picnicked at cemeteries.
Cost.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor