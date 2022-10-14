Victorian Ghost Walk in Old Louisville

The Victorian Ghost Walk is an annual production of outdoor theater that celebrates the ghostly past of “America’s Most Haunted Neighborhood” amidst a stunning backdrop of gas-lit walkways and beautiful mansions. Written by David Dominé, this progressive porch play brings together a wide variety of talent and visitors every year in October as the Old Louisville historic district becomes a stage where haunted history comes to life.

A brisk fall day is the perfect time to stroll the streets of Old Louisville. An overcast sky overhead and dead leaves underfoot – and just enough chill dampness in the air to make you pull your coat tighter around you…this is the best time to amble along the old streets and alleys, admiring the imposing Victorian architecture while the smell of apples and wood smoke spices the air. The boxwood hedges surrounding the mansions and townhouses still have their summer green, but most of the towering trees have lost their leaves and can only rattle bare branches to protest the gathering winds. If you’re lucky, you might pass one of the old gas lamps at just the right moment when dusk reluctantly surrenders the last of its daylight to night and hear the click and hiss of the lantern coming on in a feeble attempt to ward off the dark. This is the time that ghosts start to wander the streets of Old Louisville.

Along the way you’ll meet goblins and the Witch at the Witches’ Tree, were a neighborhood witch from the 1800s shares the tale of how a curse led to its gnarled and twisted appearance; The Stick Witch, a crazed old hags jealously guards a cart full of sticks in the park; Jennie Bowman, a ghost of a young Irish woman who returns to tell the sad tale of a deadly encounter; Annie Whipple, who’s spirit returns to the mansion to warn against the dangers of trying to communicate with the dead; Lady Ross, a phantom who returns to her childhood home to recount the details of her unhappy marriage to an aristocrat.

For more information, please call 502.718.2764 or visit louisvillehistorictours.com/victorian-ghost-walk/