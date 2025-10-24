× Expand Kentucky State Park Photo Fisk Casket

Victorian Mourning - Peculiar Tour

The focus during this evening tour is on the morbid beliefs of the Victorians. Victorians were so enamored with death because it was prevalent in their everyday lives. There were epidemics incurable diseases, and plagues that took the lives of children, and adults. Plus, over ½ million men were killed during the Civil War. Each room in the mansion has morbid displays of hair jewelry, mourning clothing, a hair wreath, Fisk Casket, death heads and postmortem photography.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov