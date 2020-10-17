Virtual -------------Victorian Parlor Games
Victorian Parlor Games
This is a virtual event! Put on your game face and get ready to play! Parlor games like charades, the minister’s cat, and Kim’s game became popular at indoor parties during the late Victorian Era. We’ll explore some of the most outrageous parlor games Kentuckians used to play, discover traditional games to safely play at home with your family, and try out some modern variations together over Zoom! No supplies needed.
Instructor: Julie Sawnor
Date and time: October 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT
Location: Virtual – ZOOM
Ages: Families & youth ages 5-12
Cost: Free for members, $5 for non-members
Registration: Registration required no later than three days before the class. To register, contact khseducation@ky.gov and reference the program name in the subject line.
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event/victorian-parlor-games/