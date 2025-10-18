× Expand Lukas Beck 2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 5 Vienna Boys Choir

Vienna Boys Choir at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

One of the most famous choirs in the world, the Vienna Boys Choir has been enchanting audiences for centuries with their pure and pristine sound and charming performance style. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are a beloved institution, presenting a diverse array of vocal music that appeals to audiences of all ages.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org