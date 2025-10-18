Vienna Boys Choir at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Vienna Boys Choir at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

One of the most famous choirs in the world, the Vienna Boys Choir has been enchanting audiences for centuries with their pure and pristine sound and charming performance style. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are a beloved institution, presenting a diverse array of vocal music that appeals to audiences of all ages.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.821.2787
