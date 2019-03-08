The Vienna Boys Choir
Founded in 1498, the Vienna Boys Choir annually tours the world giving 300 concerts for a half million people.
Sponsors: Bill and Kay Kirkland
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
The Vienna Boys Choir
Founded in 1498, the Vienna Boys Choir annually tours the world giving 300 concerts for a half million people.
Sponsors: Bill and Kay Kirkland
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
June 30, 2018
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 4, 2018
July 5, 2018
July 6, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053